Sri Lanka votes today: President Dissanayake faces litmus test as NPP aims for majority control | All you need to know

As Sri Lanka heads to the polls today, President Dissanayake faces a critical test for his National People’s Power party amid a backdrop of economic crisis and political upheaval. With the nation seeking accountability and reform, the election results could reshape the country's future.

Written By Sayantani
Updated14 Nov 2024, 09:56 AM IST
A man shows his inked finger after casting his ballot at a polling station to vote in Sri Lanka's parliamentary election in Colombo on November 14, 2024. Polls opened in Sri Lanka's parliamentary vote on November 14, AFP journalists saw, the island's first election under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who came to power two months ago.
A man shows his inked finger after casting his ballot at a polling station to vote in Sri Lanka’s parliamentary election in Colombo on November 14, 2024. Polls opened in Sri Lanka’s parliamentary vote on November 14, AFP journalists saw, the island’s first election under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who came to power two months ago. (AFP)

Sri Lankans are heading to the polls today for a crucial parliamentary election that will determine the future political landscape of the island nation. This election is pivotal for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and his National People’s Power (NPP) party, as they look to consolidate their power and fulfill promises of economic recovery.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Leader Seeks to Bolster Power With Parliamentary Vote

Dissanayake's Presidential Win in Sri Lanka

In September, Anura Kumara Dissanayake won the presidential election, marking a significant shift away from the traditional political parties that have ruled Sri Lanka since its independence in 1948. However, his failure to secure more than 50% of the vote has raised concerns about his party's ability to gain a majority in today’s parliamentary vote.

Dissanayake’s NPP, which won 42% of the vote in the presidential election, needs a significant increase in votes to secure at least 113 seats in Sri Lanka’s 225-member Parliament. This will allow the NPP to take full control and avoid relying on coalitions to pass important reforms.

Also Read | Litmus test for Anura Dissanayake as Sri Lankans head to polls on November 14

NPP's Challenge: New Faces, Established Rivals

The biggest hurdle for Dissanayake’s NPP is the relative inexperience of many of its candidates, who are competing against well-established figures from traditional parties.

Founded in 2019, the NPP is still a newcomer in Sri Lanka’s political scene, and its candidates lack the long-standing political legacies enjoyed by rivals.

Also Read | Sri Lankan airlines ad on The Ramayana Trail earns praise in India

Sri Lanka Votes Today: The Electoral System

Out of the 225 parliamentary seats, 196 are up for grabs through Sri Lanka’s proportional representation system. This means seats are allocated according to the proportion of votes each party receives in their respective districts. The remaining 29 seats, known as the "national list" seats, are allocated based on the overall national vote share.

A total of 8,821 candidates are competing for these 196 seats. Dissanayake’s NPP is facing stiff competition from Sajith Premadasa and his Samagi Jana Balawegaya (United People’s Power) party, which came second in the presidential race.

Also Read | Sri Lanka terror ‘threat’: US, Israel issue security alert. All you need to know

Sri Lanka's Economic Struggles and Reforms

This election comes at a critical time for Sri Lanka, as the nation continues to grapple with its worst economic crisis in decades. The country declared bankruptcy in 2022 after defaulting on its external debt, and it is currently navigating a bailout program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Dissanayake’s government has been pushing for significant changes to the IMF agreement, which he believes places too much of a burden on the people. However, he has since aligned with the IMF deal, stating that Sri Lanka will adhere to the terms set forth.

Also Read | After Chabahar, India looks to build port facilities in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Votes Today: Public Expectations, Dissanayake’s Promises

Amid ongoing economic turmoil, Dissanayake has promised to hold corrupt politicians accountable and recover stolen assets. His stance has resonated with many Sri Lankans who feel the brunt of the economic crisis, especially in the wake of skyrocketing inflation, rising electricity bills, and heavy new income taxes.

Also Read | IMF engaging with Sri Lanka’s new govt on loan agreement for economic recovery

The nation’s political crisis, triggered by economic mismanagement, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2019 terrorism attacks, led to the resignation of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2022. This upheaval was followed by the election of President Dissanayake, who now faces the challenge of fulfilling his promises for a more accountable and prosperous Sri Lanka.

As Sri Lanka heads to the polls today, all eyes will be on the results, with Dissanayake’s NPP hoping to secure the votes needed to take charge and implement its reform agenda. Election results are expected on Friday, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the island nation.

Key Takeaways
  • The NPP needs to secure at least 113 seats to avoid reliance on coalitions.
  • Dissanayake’s government is under pressure to address the worst economic crisis in decades.
  • The election represents a significant shift from traditional political parties in Sri Lanka.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsSri Lanka votes today: President Dissanayake faces litmus test as NPP aims for majority control | All you need to know

