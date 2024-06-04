Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 Live: Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory . The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is the first general election being held in the erstwhile state since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
Srinagar has been a stronghold of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), the regional satrap that has won 10 out of 13 elections held for the seat so far. Party president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah won the seat in 2019. Before Farooq, his son Omar Abdullah and mother Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah have also represented the seat in the Lok Sabha.
The only national party to ever win the Srinagar seat is Congress. Ghulam Mohammad Mir Magami of the Congress party won from Srinagar in 1996. Over the years, other parties have also started making in roads in the seat. In 2014, Tariq Hameed Karra of the JK People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the seat.
This general election, the NC has, however, fielded Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi who is pitted against PDP's Waheed-ur-Rehman Para and Mohammad Ashraf Mir from the J&K Apni Party (JKAP).
The BJP has not fielded any candidate in any of the three seats in Kashmir, including Srinagar. Though rivals, but NC’s Aga Ruhullah and PDP’s Waheed Para have separately sought votes from people against the revocation of special status in 2019.
The Srinagar seat comprises volatile old-city areas of Srinagar city apart from Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian districts.
The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat had 24 candidates competing, including one woman candidate, Waheeda Tabasum Shah, cancer surgeon Ashraf Qazi and social media influencer Jibran Firdous Dar.
In 2024, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its highest poll participation in the last 35 years. The Combined Voter Turnout (VTR) at the polling stations for the entire Union Territory (5 Lok Sabha seats) was 58.46 per cent in the General Elections 2024, whereas Srinagar was 38 per cent.
Due to the security situation in the valley, only 14.43 per cent of voters turned out in the Srinagar seat in May 2019. In 70 polling booths of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, not a single vote was cast due to the fear of violence that year.
Since 1996, Srinagar has seen a rather unstable voter turnout – 14.43 per cent (2019), 25.86 per cent (2014), 25.55 per cent (2009), 18.57 per cent (2004), 11.93 per cent (1999), 30.06 per cent (1998), 40.94 per cent (1996).
In 1996, there were only 11 candidates in the fray, 10 in 1999, 13 in 2004, 15 in 2009, 14 in 2014, and 12 in 2019.
