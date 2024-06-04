Srinagar, J&K Election Results 2024: Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir has been historically dominated by JKNC, with Congress also winning in 1996. Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh sits with a huge 19k+ lead in Baramulla, JKNC candidate Omar Abdullah trails behind.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate Omar Abdullah is trailing in Baramulla by 41024 votes against independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Er Rashid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other significant candidates in the fray include Mir Mohammad Fayaz of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party and Sajad Gani Lone of the Jammu & Kashmir People Conference.

Extensive security measures have been put in place in J&K as the counting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 continues. Early results showed that the BJP was leading in Jammu and Udhampur, JKNC was leading in Rajouri and Srinagar, and independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh was leading in Baramulla. Shiekh is currently incarcerated in Tihar jail over militancy-related charges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is one of the five Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory constituencies. The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections were the first general election held in the region after Article 370 was abrogated in 2019.

In 2019, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah won the seat. Before Farooq, his son Omar Abdullah and his mother, Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah, also represented the seat in the Lok Sabha.

Srinagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Candidates In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the NC fielded Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who faced stiff competition from PDP's Waheed-ur-Rehman Para and Mohammad Ashraf Mir of the J&K Apni Party (JKAP).

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) refrained from nominating candidates in any of the three seats in Kashmir, including Srinagar.

Twenty-four candidates competed for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, including one woman, Waheeda Tabasum Shah and cancer surgeon Ashraf Qazi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2024 also saw a significant surge in candidate nominations. In 1996, there were only 11 candidates in the fray, 10 in 1999, 13 in 2004, 15 in 2009, 14 in 2014, and 12 in 2019.

Srinagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: History Historically, Srinagar has been a stronghold of the JKNC.

However, the Congress party is the only national party to secure a win in Srinagar – Ghulam Mohammad Mir Magami won the Lok Sabha seat in 1996. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In recent years, other parties like the Jammu & Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have also made strides in the region, with Tariq Hameed Karra winning the seat in 2014.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat comprises volatile areas of the old city along with Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Shopian districts, and it has a diverse electorate.

Srinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voter turnout In 2024, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its highest voter turnout in 35 years, with the entire Union Territory recording 58.46% in the General Elections. However, Srinagar itself saw a turnout of 38%. This marked a significant improvement from the 2019 elections, where only 14.43% of voters cast their ballots. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!