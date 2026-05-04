Stalin election result 2026: DMK chief trails in Kolathur

Stalin election result 2026: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and son Udhayanidhi trail in their respective constituencies after the third round of counting.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Stalin, who is contesting in Kolathur, was trailing by 2,277. Likewise, deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Staling was trailing by 1,244 votes in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.

Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats, and a party or alliance must win at least 118 seats to form the government.

15 DMK ministers trailing DMK General Secretary and senior minister Durai Murugan was also trailing by 2,293 votes at the Katpadi Assembly segment. Similarly, other ministers, including P Geetha Jeevan (Thoothukkudi), Ma Subramanian (Saidapet), EV Velu (Tiruvanamalai), P K Sekarbabu (Harbour), TM Anbarasan (Alandhur), K N Nehru (Trichy west), Govi Chezhian (Thiruvidaimarudur), Nazar (Avadi), Mathiventhan (Rasipuram), TRB Raja (Manargudi), KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thenarasu in Trichuli were trailing.

Advertisement

TVK leads According to EC trends, actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in 88 seats, ahead of the ruling DMK+ and the opposition AIADMK-led alliance. BJP is contesting 27 seats in alliance with the AIADMK.

As things stand, while TVK was leading on 88 seats, the AIADMK was ahead on 56 seats.

BJP bigwigs trail BJP's prominent candidates, including state chief Nainar Nagenthran, former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister L Murugan, are trailing behind the DMK and Vijay-led TVK candidates, respectively, in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Nagenthran, who is contesting from Sattur for the first time after migrating from his home constituency of Tirunelveli, is trailing by 909 votes behind the DMK candidate Kadarkarairaj A.

Union Minister L Murugan is trailing behind TVK's Kamali S in Avanashi reserved constituency by 2,080 votes as per the counting trends, while former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is behind TVK's Venkataramanan P by a margin of 9,296 votes in Mylapore constituency in Chennai.

Advertisement

MK Stalin Net Worth Stalin declared a family net worth of about ₹9 crore. While Stalin has movable assets worth ₹3.3 crore, his spouse has movable assets worth ₹1.3 crore.

The DMK chief said he has immovable assets worth ₹2.9 crore, and his spouse owns about ₹2 crore. Overall, the couple's net worth is about 9 crore.

Compared with his wife's movable assets, they showed no notable growth. In 2021, her movable assets stood at ₹30.52 lakh, including ₹24.77 lakh in old gold jewellery. By 2026, her movable assets rose to over ₹1.32 crore.

Five years ago, in the run-up to the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, Stalin had declared a joint net worth of about ₹7 Crore. This included movable assets of a little over ₹4.94 crore. His immovable assets, including land and residential buildings, were valued at ₹2.24 crore in 2021.

Advertisement

What do the exit polls say? Tamil Nadu has thrown up its most unpredictable contest in years, with actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) entering its debut election contesting all 234 seats independently, without aligning with either the DMK or AIADMK-led alliance.

Most exit polls project that the DMK-led alliance under Chief Minister M K Stalin will retain power. A 9-3 prediction split broadly favours the ruling alliance.

However, Axis My India has emerged as a significant outlier, projecting TVK as the single-largest party with between 98 and 120 seats, the DMK-led alliance at 92 to 100 seats, and the five-party BJP-led alliance at 22 to 32 seats. Axis My India also placed Vijay ahead of Stalin as voters' preferred choice for the next chief minister, with 37% support compared to Stalin's 35%.

Advertisement

The blend of cinema and politics in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu has a rich history of blending cinema and politics. At least two of its most iconic Chief Ministers were highly successful actors before entering governance.

MG Ramachandran or MGR (1977–1987) was one of the most celebrated superstars of Tamil cinema, known for his on-screen persona as a “messiah of the poor” before becoming the Chief Minister. J Jayalalithaa, who had several stints as chief minister, was also a legendary actress who acted in numerous blockbuster films, often opposite MGR, before becoming a politician.

Last week, pollster Pradeep Gupta, chairperson of Axis My India, even likened Vijay's rise to that of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran (MGR) in Tamil Nadu and NT Ram Rao in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement