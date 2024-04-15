'Standing instructions': EC on checking of Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee's helicopters
EC officials conduct checks on politicians' helicopters during elections. Rahul Gandhi's helicopter inspected in Tamil Nadu, Abhishek Banerjee's in West Bengal. EC stresses strict compliance with surveillance instructions for all transport modes.
As authorities checked the helicopter of Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu, Election Commission (EC) officials on Monday said that the inspection of non-scheduled aircraft and helicopters by the agencies during the election season is a part of standing instructions.
