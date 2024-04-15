EC officials conduct checks on politicians' helicopters during elections. Rahul Gandhi's helicopter inspected in Tamil Nadu, Abhishek Banerjee's in West Bengal. EC stresses strict compliance with surveillance instructions for all transport modes.

As authorities checked the helicopter of Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu, Election Commission (EC) officials on Monday said that the inspection of non-scheduled aircraft and helicopters by the agencies during the election season is a part of standing instructions.

A few days ago, the helicopter of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee was inspected by the authorities in West Bengal.

EC sources were quoted by PTI as saying that Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar's had earlier stressed on strict compliance of BCAS instructions on surveillance and inspection of non-scheduled aircraft and helicopters by the Income Tax department, airport authorities and the SPs of concerned districts.

"The Commission during reviews had always emphasised that there will be multi-pronged surveillance on all modes of transport -- check posts and nakas for road transport, Coast Guard for coastal routes and DMs and SPs alongside agencies for air routes including checking of helicopters and non-scheduled flights," the statement said.

"The day before yesterday, my car was also checked, my shaving cream was taken out, my toothpaste was taken out, my entire suitcase was taken out. I remained silent, I said, whatever has to be done, do it. ...check the Prime Minister's chopper, check the Home Minister's chopper, check all the choppers, level the playing field (should be there)," he said.

"You are an impartial institution, a constitutional institution, understand your rights and treat all parties equally. Don't give special category status to the Prime Minister, don't give special category status to the Home Minister. If you want to check the vehicles, do it, if you want to check the chopper, do it, we have no objection," he said.

The election officials in the Nilgiris on Monday conducted checks in a helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while he was on his way to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala.

(With PTI inputs)

