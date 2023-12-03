State elections 2023: The final tally, explained in charts
Summary
- The BJP marked a sharp reversal from its 2018 results in the latest state elections. Where it won, it won big—exceeding a 5% margin in more than half of the cases. But the share of women in the final winners’ tally will remain below 15% in each of the four states that went to polls
The last round of state elections before the 2024 national election was all about the Bharatiya Janata Party. It won three key Hindi heartland states that it had lost to the Congress in 2018—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh—all in convincing fashion, and even got a foot into Telangana. The Congress, meanwhile, will wonder what could have been.