Why election promises are pushing Indian states to the fiscal brink
Indian states are facing fiscal strain due to rising welfare spending linked to elections, with capital expenditure lagging. Bihar's welfare promises may cost 4% of its GDP, hurting its finances. Other states show similar trends, with deficits rising and committed expenses consuming revenue.
Welfare promises being made by political parties ahead of elections in recent years are beginning to reshape the fiscal landscape of Indian states. Political considerations are pushing spending up, even as revenue sources remain stressed and capital outlay meant to power long-term growth is uneven. Bihar’s existing strain is unmissable, but the pressures are now visible across several states heading into or emerging from polls, pointing to a structural shift in how state finances can balance welfare and sustainability.