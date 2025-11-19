Why election promises are pushing Indian states to the fiscal brink

Crowded commitments

Even outside election cycles, state finances are under pressure from a more structural source: the “committed" expense needs such as salaries, pensions, interest payments and subsidies. According to a report by PRS Legislative Research, in 2023-24, states spent 62% of their revenues on such expenses. These obligations cannot be scaled down easily, and when they consume such a large share of revenue, development spending loses out. This squeeze is already showing up in headline numbers, with states recording a 0.4% revenue deficit in 2023-24, meaning they had to borrow simply to meet recurring expenses, the report said. For 2025-26, states have estimated about 50% of revenue receipts to go on these expenses.