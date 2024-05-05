Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday termed the Saturday terror attack on the Indian Air Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch a ‘stuntbaazi’ to help the Bharatiya Janata Party win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

One soldier was killed, and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an IAF convoy in Poonch district on Saturday, three weeks ahead of polling in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. Following the attack, security personnel launched a massive manhunt this morning.

Talking to news agency ANI, Channi said, “This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win."

"These are pre-planned attacks, there is no truth in them..." he added.

Channi is the Congress candidate for Jalandhar reserved parliamentary constituency.

Also read: Security deployed following blast outside Gurudwara in Poonch

BJP reacts to Channi's ‘stuntbaazi’ remarks

Channi's remark on the terror attack drew sharp criticism from the ruling BJP.

While “strongly condemning" Channi's remarks, Union Minister Anurag Thakur asked the Congress whether the party is willing to insult Indian soldiers to win elections.

"They insult our Army" said Thakur. "Will the Congress insult our brave soldiers to win elections," he added.

Thakur also asked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the party president to seek an apology over Channi's remarks.

Also read: Congress moves EC against Anurag Thakur's 'property to Muslim' remark, says it 'violates standards of decency & truth'

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also condemned Channi's remarks as "shameful."

"Ghastly statement by CWC member Channi belittling the valour of our brave soldiers is no less a crime and an insult to the nation. Channi's shameful statement on the attack on our Air Force personnel in Poonch calling their valour as a stunt shows the bankruptcy and frustration of Channi," he said.

"The nation will not forgive him. He should hang his head in shame. The Congress and its allies should come clean on this issue. They should publically disassociate from his statement and ask him to apologise to the nation immediately," Jakhar said in a post on X.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa called his statement appalling and disrespectful towards soldiers.

Sirsa condemned Channi's statement and said, “Congress is saying that he was martyred because of elections. This mentality is not just appalling but disrespectful to those who serve our nation."

“Pakistan and Rahul Gandhi continue to support each other while Congress is belittling the sacrifice of our Jawans," he added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!