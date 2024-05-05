'Stuntbaazi': Charanjit Channi dismisses attack against IAF convoy in Poonch as bid 'to make BJP win' Lok Sabha polls
One soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an IAF convoy in Poonch district on Saturday, three weeks ahead of polling in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.
Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday termed the Saturday terror attack on the Indian Air Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch a ‘stuntbaazi’ to help the Bharatiya Janata Party win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
