EC to publish list of 65 lakh deleted voters after SC's tough words amid ‘Vote Chori’ allegations

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday, 14 August, questioned the Election Commission of India on their reluctance to display or publicly disclose the names of individuals removed from the electoral rolls due to death, migration, or relocation to other constituencies. “Why can't you put these names on display board or on website? Those aggrieved can take remedial measures within 30 days”, PTI quoted SC bench telling EC.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish online the list of 65 lakh voters slated for deletion as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SRI) exercise in Bihar. The apex court also asked the poll body to furnish the reason for deletion.

What exactly did the Supreme Court say? A bench of the Supreme Court, asked the Commission, “Why can’t you put these names on a display board or on your website? Those aggrieved can take remedial measures within 30 days.”

The Supreme Court judges observed that such disclosure would empower voters to correct inadvertent errors and ensure that their rights were not dependent on the actions or efficiency of political party workers.

How did the Election Commission respond? The ECI told the court that the lists of voters who have died, migrated, or shifted to other constituencies are already provided to political party representatives at the local level.

However, the Election Commission lamented the highly polarised political climate, noting that parties tend to trust electronic voting machines (EVMs) when they win but question them when they lose.

Will these names now be shared publicly by ECI? Following the Supreme Court’s nudge, the ECI has agreed to share such voter removal lists at the district level, potentially widening access beyond political party channels.

The poll panel agrees to list 65 lakh deleted names in searchable format during Bihar voter revision hearing.

The Supreme Court also suggested that the Commission consider issuing a public notice specifying the websites or physical locations where this information could be accessed by citizens.

Where does this fit into Vote Chori debate? The push for greater transparency from Supreme Court comes at a time when the Opposition has intensified its rhetoric against the Election Commission. LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recently alleged large-scale “vote chori” (vote theft), accusing the ECI of enabling electoral malpractice by failing to safeguard the rolls.