Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament, on Tuesday demanded an apology from survey agencies that showed skewed exit poll projections after the conclusion of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most survey agencies on Saturday released exit polls that predicted that the BJP-led NDA would surpass the 353-seat mark and the NDA would form government at the Centre with an overwhelming majority. It was predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be elected to power for the third term as agencies like India-Today-My Axis poll and Today’s Chanakya overestimated seat tally and predicted that the NDA would cross 400 seats.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2024, State-wise results LIVE: INDIA leads in UP - Maharashtra, BJP+ ahead in MP, Gujarat and Bihar “The survey agencies that conducted the exit poll should apologise to the country's people...Their exit poll made a huge change in the share market...The exit poll also deceived the administration, public and ECI," ANI quoted Sanjay Singh as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Highlights Live Updates: Modi's exit is confirmed, says RJD; Congress leads on 98 seats He added, "I have been saying for the last 3 days… the exit polls are far away from reality... The numbers will be in favour of the INDIA alliance by the end of the results. According to my information, the INDIA alliance is close to 255 seats but by the end of the counting, results will be in favour of the INDIA alliance..."

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Voting trends show big upset for BJP in Uttar Pradesh; Samajwadi Party leads in 34 seats A day before the counting of votes, Sanjay Singh appealed for a ban on exit polls arguing that they have been proven wrong not once but many times. He alleged that it "is a wrong attempt to influence the people of the country, the administrative system, and the Election Commission before the poll counting."

Also read: Election Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Ayodhya Ram Mandir bid fails to impress Moreover, during the press conference held on June 3, he affirmed that the INDIA bloc will get 295 seats in the Lok Sabha election result. He further alleged that the people of the country are being misled and an illegitimate attempt is being made to influence the counting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A day after exit polls were released, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that all exit polls that projected a third term for the BJP-led NDA were “fake".

