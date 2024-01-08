Taiwan gears up for historic presidential elections amid heightened US-China tensions
Taiwan is set to hold elections on 13 January, with voters choosing their next president, vice president, and legislative representatives. The election is significant due to Taiwan's disputed political status and its position between the United States and China.
Taiwan, the wedge between United States and China, is set to go into elections on 13 January. In what is set to be a historic year for elections worldwide, after Bangladesh concluded a rather violent general polls, all eyes are now set on Taiwan, as voters will head to the polls this week to choose their next president, vice president and legislative representatives.