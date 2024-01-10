Taiwan official seeks greater engagement with China, presidential poll front-runner William Lai says...
Taiwan's Vice president William Lai hopes to re-open dialogue with China while maintaining Taiwan's independence, as Beijing refuses to communicate with the self-governing island.
Taiwan Polls 2024: On Tuesday Taiwan's Vice president and leading candidate for the upcoming presidential elections William Lai said that he hoped to re-open dialogue with China, while maintaining democratic Taiwan's de-facto independence.
