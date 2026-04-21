Velmurugan J., a hospitality sector executive from Kulithalai town near Karur, considers himself lucky. He decided to attend actor Joseph Vijay’s political rally in Karur on 27 September last year, urged on by his colleague who was a die-hard fan of the star.
Script change in Chennai? A new cast threatens the Dravidian long-run
SummaryTwo Dravidian parties—DMK and AIADMK—have dominated Tamil Nadu’s politics since the late 1960s. The state, for the first time in history, is seeing a strong four-cornered contest. This makes the electoral outcome difficult to predict.
Velmurugan J., a hospitality sector executive from Kulithalai town near Karur, considers himself lucky. He decided to attend actor Joseph Vijay’s political rally in Karur on 27 September last year, urged on by his colleague who was a die-hard fan of the star.
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