Script change in Chennai? A new cast threatens the Dravidian long-run

Two friends, both street artists, hanging out at Kalipettai village in Harur constituency, have other complaints. M. Paramasivam, one of them, is not happy with the family politics DMK practices. “Isn’t there no other leader in DMK to lead the party? Why should it be just Karunanidhi’s family?” he asked. His friend V. Raman has a different take. “This government has overlooked men. All its welfare measures are women-focused. What sin have men done?” he asked. “By giving money directly to women, men have lost respect. When I travel in the bus, it is free for my wife but I have to buy a ticket.”