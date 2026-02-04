Tamil Nadu Election: BJP leader Annamalai steps down from party position, citing father's health condition

Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has decided to step down from his role as election in-charge for six Assembly constituencies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, citing his father's health.

While speaking to the media on 3 February, he said he had informed the Tamil Nadu BJP leadership of his decision.

I have to take care of my father, who is under dialysis. I consider it my first duty.

“I have made a request to them, including TN BJP President Nainar Nagendran, about my inability as I have to be with my father. I have to take care of my father, who is on dialysis. I consider it my first duty. I have told them (the BJP leadership) that I cannot take up travel this time. I hope the party will accept and will reallocate them (constituencies assigned to him) to others,” he said.

Annamalai was appointed as the election in-charge for the Assembly constituencies of Singanallur, Virugambakkam (Chennai), Karaikudi, Srivaikuntam, Madurai (South) and Padmanabhapuram (Kanniyakumari) in Tamil Nadu.

BJP inroads in Tamil Nadu Union Minister Piyush Goyal was appointed in December as the BJP election in-charge for the forthcoming elections in Tamil Nadu

The BJP has been trying to make inroads in Tamil Nadu for quite some time. The saffron party won 4 seats in the 2021 assembly polls.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the election in 2021, ending the decade-long reign of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). DMK leader MK Stalin became the eighth Chief Minister, replacing Edappadi K Palaniswami of the AIADMK.

