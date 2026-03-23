Tamil Nadu election: NDA announces seat-sharing pact; AIADMK to contest on 178 seats, BJP 27

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced the seat-sharing pact in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly election 2026 after all alliance partners, including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), finalised the seat-sharing to contest the upcoming polls.

As per the NDA seat-sharing formula for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026, The BJP will contest on the 27 constituency, while the alliance led by AIADMK will fight on 178 seats in the 234-member legislative Assembly.

Under the agreement, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has been allotted 18 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) with 11 seats.

The announcement was made by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami during a joint press conference at the party's headquarters in Chennai.

The event to anounce the seat-sharing pact was attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

During the event, AC Shanmugam, founder of the Puthiya Needhi Katchi, stated that he has informed Piyush Goyal of his party's willingness to contest nine constituencies under the BJP's lotus symbol.

Speaking of his past electoral performances in Vellore, AC Shanmugam noted that he secured 3.25 lakh votes in 2014 under the BJP symbol and 4.70 lakh votes when contesting with AIADMK support.

AC Shanmugam said, “In 2014, along with PM Modi, the then candidate, we contested under the lotus symbol and I got 3.25 lakh votes in Vellore. I contested from Vellore under AIADMK and got 4.70 lakh votes.”

"I already informed Piyush Goyal that we are ready to contest under the lotus symbol and gave a list of 9 constituencies, asking for 4-3," said Shanmugam.

Exuding confidence of winning the upcoming Assembly election, Piyush Goyal said, "NDA is going to sweep the elections and give a good government to the people of Tamil Nadu."

Tamil Nadu election Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23. The counting of votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 has been scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.