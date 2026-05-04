Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 LIVE: DMK and AIADMK face off in a fierce battle — Who will rule the state?

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 LIVE: Vote counting in Tamil Nadu will begin today, Monday, May 4, at 8 a.m., with the outcome set to decide which party will form the state government.

Polling for all 234 Assembly seats was held on April 23, with more than 4,000 candidates in the fray. The state saw a record voter turnout of 84.6%, the highest since the 1952 elections. The total electorate numbered around 5.73 crore, including over 2.93 crore women, 2.83 crore men, and 7,728 third-gender voters.

In the lead-up to the election, the DMK strongly opposed the delimitation bill in Parliament, staging protests while dressed in black. DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin declared that the BJP has no future in the state and will not form the government.

Stalin predicted a decisive win for his alliance in the 2026 assembly elections, condemning the BJP’s communal politics and “drama” while emphasising the Dravidian governance model as a counter to Hindutva.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 LIVE: Exit poll prediction

Exit poll results for Tamil Nadu’s Assembly elections were released on April 29, projecting seat counts and vote shares for the DMK-led alliance, AIADMK, Seeman-led NTK, and actor Vijay’s TVK. Most surveys indicate that the DMK alliance is likely to retain power comfortably.

However, one major poll suggests a surprising outcome, predicting that TVK could become the single largest party in a triangular contest alongside the AIADMK+.

Tamil Nadu election result 2026 LIVE: How accurate were 2021 exit polls?

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, exit polls correctly predicted that the DMK would unseat the then-ruling AIADMK. Most surveys estimated the DMK would win between 143 and 152 seats, though some, such as India Today–Axis My India, overestimated the outcome, projecting as many as 175–195 seats.

Tamil Nadu election result 2026 LIVE: Key contenders

For 2026, the main contest remains between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK front, alongside other parties. The DMK has positioned Udhayanidhi Stalin as the face of the next generation and fielded several new candidates, especially in constituencies it lost in 2021. The party has announced 164 candidates out of 234 constituencies. The DMK alliance also includes the DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, allotted 10 seats.

The AIADMK is contesting 172 seats, while the AMMK, led by TTV Dhinakaran, is contesting 11 seats. The BJP has been allotted 33 seats, and the PMK is split between rival factions.

Strategically, the BJP and Makkal Needhi Maiam aim to make inroads into DMK strongholds in Chennai, while the AIADMK’s victories in the western belt will be crucial for its overall performance.

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