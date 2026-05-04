Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 LIVE: DMK and AIADMK face off in a fierce battle — Who will rule the state?

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 LIVE: Vote counting in Tamil Nadu will begin today, Monday, May 4, at 8 a.m., with the outcome set to decide which party will form the state government.
Polling for all 234 Assembly seats was held on April 23, with more than 4,000 candidates in the fray. The state saw a record voter turnout of 84.6%, the highest since the 1952 elections. The total electorate numbered around 5.73 crore, including over 2.93 crore women, 2.83 crore men, and 7,728 third-gender voters.
In the lead-up to the election, the DMK strongly opposed the delimitation bill in Parliament, staging protests while dressed in black. DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin declared that the BJP has no future in the state and will not form the government.
Stalin predicted a decisive win for his alliance in the 2026 assembly elections, condemning the BJP’s communal politics and “drama” while emphasising the Dravidian governance model as a counter to Hindutva.
Exit poll results for Tamil Nadu’s Assembly elections were released on April 29, projecting seat counts and vote shares for the DMK-led alliance, AIADMK, Seeman-led NTK, and actor Vijay’s TVK. Most surveys indicate that the DMK alliance is likely to retain power comfortably.
However, one major poll suggests a surprising outcome, predicting that TVK could become the single largest party in a triangular contest alongside the AIADMK+.
In the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, exit polls correctly predicted that the DMK would unseat the then-ruling AIADMK. Most surveys estimated the DMK would win between 143 and 152 seats, though some, such as India Today–Axis My India, overestimated the outcome, projecting as many as 175–195 seats.
For 2026, the main contest remains between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK front, alongside other parties. The DMK has positioned Udhayanidhi Stalin as the face of the next generation and fielded several new candidates, especially in constituencies it lost in 2021. The party has announced 164 candidates out of 234 constituencies. The DMK alliance also includes the DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, allotted 10 seats.
The AIADMK is contesting 172 seats, while the AMMK, led by TTV Dhinakaran, is contesting 11 seats. The BJP has been allotted 33 seats, and the PMK is split between rival factions.
Strategically, the BJP and Makkal Needhi Maiam aim to make inroads into DMK strongholds in Chennai, while the AIADMK’s victories in the western belt will be crucial for its overall performance.
Get Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates here on Mint!
All arrangements, including a comprehensive three-tier security plan, are in place for counting of votes on May 4 at the 62 designated counting centres across the state, Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik has said, as reported by PTI.
The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM with the postal ballot counting and at 8.30 AM, counting of votes recorded in EVMs will commence. Approximately 1.25 lakh personnel which includes officials, and micro-observers on vote-counting duty and police have been deployed.
Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed inside the counting halls to maintain order and ensure the integrity of the counting process.
High-resolution CCTV cameras have also been installed across all premises, covering entry and exit points, counting halls, and surrounding areas. Live monitoring is being carried out from dedicated control rooms to prevent any untoward incidents.
Traffic diversions have been implemented around the counting centres to manage congestion and ensure the smooth movement of official and authorised vehicles. Public gatherings near these locations have also been restricted as a preventive measure. (ANI)
In view of the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections to be held on May 4, security personnel have been deployed in Chennai to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.
Security has been strengthened with a three-layer arrangement to regulate movement and maintain order at the vote-counting venues.
Prominent counting centres such as Loyola College, Queen Mary's College, and Anna University are under intense surveillance, with heavy police presence and strict access control measures in effect.
In the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, exit polls correctly predicted that the DMK would unseat the then-ruling AIADMK. Most surveys estimated the DMK would win between 143 and 152 seats, though some, such as India Today–Axis My India, overestimated the outcome, projecting as many as 175–195 seats.
Exit poll results for Tamil Nadu’s Assembly elections were released on April 29, projecting seat counts and vote shares for the DMK-led alliance, AIADMK, Seeman-led NTK, and actor Vijay’s TVK. Most surveys indicate that the DMK alliance is likely to retain power comfortably.
However, one major poll suggests a surprising outcome, predicting that TVK could become the single largest party in a triangular contest alongside the AIADMK+.
Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Sunday alleged “plans by BJP to orchestrate disruptions” on May 4 at vote counting centres, sensitive locations, including party offices and claimed apprehensions about large-scale law and order issues and demanded that the election authorities take steps to prevent untoward incidents.
All steps must be taken to ensure the maintenance of peace, public order and the integrity of the counting process across Tamil Nadu on May 4, the DMK urged. (PTI)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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