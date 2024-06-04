TN Election Results 2024: Early trends show DMK ahead in 38 seats; Annamalai trails in Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2024: The counting of vote is underway in Tamil Nadu for Lok Sabha polls which were conducted in the state on April 19. The state sees a triangular contest between the opposition AIADMK, BJP and the Stalin led DMK.
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2024: The counting of votes is underway in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls conducted in the state in a single phase on April 19 to elect 39 members in the Parliament. There are 950 candidates across 39 constituencies.