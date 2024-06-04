Tamil Nadu Election Results 2024: The counting of votes is underway in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls conducted in the state in a single phase on April 19 to elect 39 members in the Parliament. There are 950 candidates across 39 constituencies.

Of the 39 total seats in Tamil Nadu, DMK is ahead in 38 seats while the NDA ally PMK is leading in one - Dharmapuri, says Indian Express.

As per early trends, K Annamalai is trailing in Coimbatore. He is competing against AIADMK leader Singai Ramachandran and DMK leader Ganapathy P Rajkumar.

Tamil Nadu sees the primary contest between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

View Full Image TN Election Results 2024: BJP's aim this year was to attract voters seeking change and a third force apart from the dominant DMK and AIADMK parties.

Major exit poll results indicate that the ruling DMK-led INDIA bloc could get 33–37 seats, while the NDA could secure 2–4 seats and the state's opposition party, AIADMK could score 0–2 seats.

In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, DMK had secured 24 seats, Congress scored 8, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 1, CPI(M) 2, CPI 2, IUML 1, and AIADMK 1.

Among the key constituencies are Chennai Central, Chennai North, Chennai South, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Thoothukkudi.

In Thoothukkudi, DMK leader and current MP Kanimozhi, who defeated Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP in 2019, is the key candidate.

In Chennai Central, Vinoj P Selvam of the BJP and DMK's former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran are competing.

Nilgiris has a triangular tussle with DMK's A Raja, AIADMK's Logesh Tamil Selvan, and BJP's L Murugan vying for victory.

Follow our blog for TN Election Results Live Updates here.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!