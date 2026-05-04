Chennai: For years, Tamil Nadu has punched beyond its weight. With just 4% of India’s land area and 6% of its population, the state’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25 was 9.4%.
Tamil Nadu election results: will freebies derail the state's dream run?
SummaryTamil Nadu has built India's most productive state economy through disciplined investment attraction and social spending. But election-cycle freebie promises threaten to burden a state already carrying ₹10 trillion in debt and nudge its debt-to-GSDP ratio past 26%.
Chennai: For years, Tamil Nadu has punched beyond its weight. With just 4% of India’s land area and 6% of its population, the state’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25 was 9.4%.
About the Author
N Madhavan has been writing on business and economy for more than 30 years now. A Chevening Scholar, he loves longform writing and has had the privilege of honing his skills at The Economist as an intern in the past. He writes across various sectors, with a primary focus on macro-economy, business groups in southern India, and corporate stories. He has worked in newspapers as well as magazines, with bylines in The Financial Express, Business Today, Forbes India and The Hindu BusinessLine. This is his fourth year at Mint where he presently curates the explanatory Primer section and also writes Long Stories. <br><br>Based in Chennai, he is the winner of the Shriram-Sanlam Award for Business Journalism. He loves ground reporting, including travelling in a truck twice between Chennai and Mumbai, to bring life to the stories he works on. He was once almost lynched while reporting on onion prices at Lasalgaon in Maharashtra, a fact he captured in the story he eventually wrote for Business Today. <br><br>Apart from writing, he loves reading, listening to music (Ilayaraja is his favourite composer) and travelling.
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