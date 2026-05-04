Tamil Nadu election results: will freebies derail the state's dream run?

N Madhavan
3 min read4 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Tamil Nadu is among the top performers when it comes to health and education. (PTI)
Summary
Tamil Nadu has built India's most productive state economy through disciplined investment attraction and social spending. But election-cycle freebie promises threaten to burden a state already carrying 10 trillion in debt and nudge its debt-to-GSDP ratio past 26%.

Chennai: For years, Tamil Nadu has punched beyond its weight. With just 4% of India’s land area and 6% of its population, the state’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25 was 9.4%.

The state’s economy is growing much faster than India’s 6.5%. Even as foreign direct investment (FDI) into India has slowed, foreign investors continue to bet big on Tamil Nadu. FDI into the state has seen a sharp increase of 54% in 2024-25.

The state has managed to balance development and welfare. Its social sector spending has risen by 40% in the last five years. Its position has improved in key health and social parameters. The state has one of the lowest levels of multidimensional poverty, and its per capita income at 3.62 lakh beats the national average ( 2.05 lakh) by a large margin. But will a surge in competitive populism derail this strong show?

Enviable growth

In 2024-25, Tamil Nadu posted a heady state GDP (GSDP) growth of 11.19%. This was largely driven by the manufacturing sector. The state tops the country when it comes to the number of factories. It is also one of the biggest attractors of investments. Between 2021 and 2026, it has attracted investments worth 12.5 trillion. Strong focus on manufacturing has had its benefits. The state has been able to accelerate its pace of growth.

The average GSDP growth in the 2021-25 period was 8.63% as against 7.18% in the pre-covid period of 2014-19. Interestingly, this growth has come about in a more diversified manner, with poorer districts such as Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Thoothukudi seeing a spate of large investments. “In the last five years, Tamil Nadu has become the fastest growing state economy of the country, with inclusive and distributed growth like never before,” T.R.B. Rajaa, the minister for industries, investment promotions, and commerce, Tamil Nadu government, recently told Mint.

Social sector thrust

While the state went after investments, it did not lose sight of its social commitments. It implemented balanced governance. In the last five years, the state’s social sector expenditure rose from 1.13 trillion in 2021-22 to 1.58 trillion in 2025-26. Its welfare measures include the breakfast scheme for school students, free bus travel for women, 1,000 per month cash transfer to women, and 1,000 to women students pursuing higher education.

The state is among the top performers when it comes to health and education. At 1.43%, it has one of the lowest levels of multidimensional poverty.

Also Read | Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal: What unites and differentiates these states

Rise in populism

Not many know that Tamil Nadu is the birthplace of the freebie culture. It all started when the then Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M. Karunanidhi, in 2006, promised people a free colour TV if his party was voted to power. He won, and freebie culture became deeply entrenched in the state and also spread across the country.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu vs West Bengal: Two polls to test BJP’s momentum

This time, political parties have promised to double the monthly payment to women, allow men to travel free in the bus, distribute refrigerators, free gas cylinders, a coupon for 8,000 to buy any gadgets that people want, and so on. The Nam Tamilar Katcchi (NTK) leader calls these giveaways an attempt by political parties to cover their incompetence or attain power by hook or by crook. His party has refrained from offering any freebies. He is unlikely to win any seats.

The millstone

The cumulative fiscal impact of the freebies, experts have calculated, will be in excess of 40,000 crore. The state, which is already weighed down by over 10 trillion in debt, can’t handle more. Its debt to GSDP ratio, which was 21,5% in 2019-20, has since risen to 26.1% in 2025-26. Its interest payments are ballooning. Experts worry that if this unbridled populism is not checked, the state will not have enough funds to spend on capex and invest for the future. If that happens, the state’s fast pace of economic growth will start to slow down sharply.

Also Read | Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal: What unites and differentiates these states

About the Author

N Madhavan

N Madhavan has been writing on business and economy for more than 30 years now. A Chevening Scholar, he loves longform writing and has had the privilege of honing his skills at The Economist as an intern in the past. He writes across various sectors, with a primary focus on macro-economy, business groups in southern India, and corporate stories. He has worked in newspapers as well as magazines, with bylines in The Financial Express, Business Today, Forbes India and The Hindu BusinessLine. This is his fourth year at Mint where he presently curates the explanatory Primer section and also writes Long Stories. <br><br>Based in Chennai, he is the winner of the Shriram-Sanlam Award for Business Journalism. He loves ground reporting, including travelling in a truck twice between Chennai and Mumbai, to bring life to the stories he works on. He was once almost lynched while reporting on onion prices at Lasalgaon in Maharashtra, a fact he captured in the story he eventually wrote for Business Today. <br><br>Apart from writing, he loves reading, listening to music (Ilayaraja is his favourite composer) and travelling.

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