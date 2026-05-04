Tamil Nadu election results: will freebies derail the state's dream run?

Chennai: For years, Tamil Nadu has punched beyond its weight. With just 4% of India’s land area and 6% of its population, the state’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25 was 9.4%.
Chennai: For years, Tamil Nadu has punched beyond its weight. With just 4% of India’s land area and 6% of its population, the state’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25 was 9.4%.
The state’s economy is growing much faster than India’s 6.5%. Even as foreign direct investment (FDI) into India has slowed, foreign investors continue to bet big on Tamil Nadu. FDI into the state has seen a sharp increase of 54% in 2024-25.
The state’s economy is growing much faster than India’s 6.5%. Even as foreign direct investment (FDI) into India has slowed, foreign investors continue to bet big on Tamil Nadu. FDI into the state has seen a sharp increase of 54% in 2024-25.
The state has managed to balance development and welfare. Its social sector spending has risen by 40% in the last five years. Its position has improved in key health and social parameters. The state has one of the lowest levels of multidimensional poverty, and its per capita income at ₹3.62 lakh beats the national average ( ₹2.05 lakh) by a large margin. But will a surge in competitive populism derail this strong show?
Enviable growth
In 2024-25, Tamil Nadu posted a heady state GDP (GSDP) growth of 11.19%. This was largely driven by the manufacturing sector. The state tops the country when it comes to the number of factories. It is also one of the biggest attractors of investments. Between 2021 and 2026, it has attracted investments worth ₹12.5 trillion. Strong focus on manufacturing has had its benefits. The state has been able to accelerate its pace of growth.
The average GSDP growth in the 2021-25 period was 8.63% as against 7.18% in the pre-covid period of 2014-19. Interestingly, this growth has come about in a more diversified manner, with poorer districts such as Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Thoothukudi seeing a spate of large investments. “In the last five years, Tamil Nadu has become the fastest growing state economy of the country, with inclusive and distributed growth like never before,” T.R.B. Rajaa, the minister for industries, investment promotions, and commerce, Tamil Nadu government, recently told Mint.
Social sector thrust
While the state went after investments, it did not lose sight of its social commitments. It implemented balanced governance. In the last five years, the state’s social sector expenditure rose from ₹1.13 trillion in 2021-22 to ₹1.58 trillion in 2025-26. Its welfare measures include the breakfast scheme for school students, free bus travel for women, ₹1,000 per month cash transfer to women, and ₹1,000 to women students pursuing higher education.
The state is among the top performers when it comes to health and education. At 1.43%, it has one of the lowest levels of multidimensional poverty.
Rise in populism
Not many know that Tamil Nadu is the birthplace of the freebie culture. It all started when the then Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M. Karunanidhi, in 2006, promised people a free colour TV if his party was voted to power. He won, and freebie culture became deeply entrenched in the state and also spread across the country.
This time, political parties have promised to double the monthly payment to women, allow men to travel free in the bus, distribute refrigerators, free gas cylinders, a coupon for ₹8,000 to buy any gadgets that people want, and so on. The Nam Tamilar Katcchi (NTK) leader calls these giveaways an attempt by political parties to cover their incompetence or attain power by hook or by crook. His party has refrained from offering any freebies. He is unlikely to win any seats.
The millstone
The cumulative fiscal impact of the freebies, experts have calculated, will be in excess of ₹40,000 crore. The state, which is already weighed down by over ₹10 trillion in debt, can’t handle more. Its debt to GSDP ratio, which was 21,5% in 2019-20, has since risen to 26.1% in 2025-26. Its interest payments are ballooning. Experts worry that if this unbridled populism is not checked, the state will not have enough funds to spend on capex and invest for the future. If that happens, the state’s fast pace of economic growth will start to slow down sharply.