Subscribe

Tamil Nadu Elections: Assembly polls charged up due to TVK entry, Actor Vijay tells cadres – ‘Victory is certain’

Tamil Nadu Elections: Actor-politician Vijay rallies his new party, the TVK, urging unity and determination among cadres. He confidently declares that the political landscape is charged up, promising a significant fight for governance in the upcoming polls.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published2 Feb 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Advertisement
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay during the state and district level consultative meeting of party functionaries, in Mamallapuram on Sunday. (@TVKPartyHQ)
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay during the state and district level consultative meeting of party functionaries, in Mamallapuram on Sunday. (@TVKPartyHQ)(HT_PRINT)
AI Quick Read

Tamil Nadu Elections: Actor-politician Vijay on Monday claimed that the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is charged up due to TVK's entry and urged his party cadres to strive for a victory in the upcoming Assembly election and gain political recognition.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief said with the overwhelming support of the people, the party members should fight the electoral battle with determination and unity to “achieve the democratic goal of seizing the reins of governance.”

Also Read | Tamil Nadu news: Van carrying Samayapuram Mariamman Temple devotees overturns

Vijay launched the TVK on 2 February, 2024. Tamil Nadu is voting to elect a new assembly later this year.

In a post on 'X', Vijay said, "The joyful third year of TVK begins today. Having completed two years naturally and beyond the norm, our political journey continues."

Advertisement

Vijay claimed the TVK was an "immeasurable deep sea" which ignored distractions and never lost its balance in its political journey. The party was the "victorious battle cry of power politics for the common people," Vijay claimed.

The 2026 Assembly election, he said, carried a new environment that had never seen before.

Also Read | Karur stampede case: CBI to summon TVK chief Vijay again for questioning

"Everyone says that the only reason for this is our political beginning. Therefore, in this situation, let us make the field our own, and with clear and skillful strategy, move towards political recognition through electoral victory," the actor said.

"With the overwhelming support of all the people, let us fight with determination and unity, and firmly achieve the democratic goal of seizing the throne," Vijay further said.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

 
 
News
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the live action on Assembly Election Results 2025, exclusive coverage from the streets of Bihar, minute- by-minute trend and tally analysis, and Latest News Updates on Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav.
Business NewsElectionsTamil Nadu Elections: Assembly polls charged up due to TVK entry, Actor Vijay tells cadres – ‘Victory is certain’
Read Next Story