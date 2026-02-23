Tamil Nadu Elections: DMK, Congress in seat-sharing talks: What’s at stake as Venugopal meets CM Stalin?

As the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, the DMK has initiated crucial seat-sharing discussions with its allies, including the Congress. Tensions rise as leaders negotiate expectations and power dynamics, highlighting the complexities of coalition politics in the region. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published23 Feb 2026, 10:57 AM IST
New Delhi, Feb 20 (ANI): Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi hold a meeting with Congress General Secretaries, State In-charges, State Presidents, and CLP Leaders, in New Delhi on Friday. Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal also present. (@INCIndia X/ANI Photo)
Tamil Nadu Elections: The ruling DMK has begun seat-sharing negotiations with allies ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election, and Congress leader KC Venugopal called on Chief Minister M K Stalin at his Alwarpet residence.

According to Tamil Nadu Congress Committee sources quoted by news agencies, Venugopal, in the about 45-minute meeting on Sunday, apprised Stalin about his party's expectations and the constituencies it wished to contest.

The talks between Stalin and Venugopal took place against the backdrop of the recent meeting between DMK leader Kanimozhi and Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi over seat-sharing.

Also, the meeting follows demands by a section of state Congress leaders seeking a share in power, while CM Stalin ruled out the possibility, saying such an arrangement would not suit Tamil Nadu.

Venugopal, before the commencement of talks, answering a question on Congress demands, said, "wait and see."

TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai and DMK's Kanimozhi were among the leaders present.

On Sunday, the DMK commenced seat-sharing talks by holding parleys with long-time ally the IUML, which sought 5 seats and the former offered 2 seats, citing the need to accommodate more allies.

The DMK leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu, and its constituents include the Congress, DMDK, Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

