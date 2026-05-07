Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: All eyes on Vijay as TVK firms up support; may not take oath today, say reports

Efforts to form the government have picked up pace in Tamil Nadu, as Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) delivered a major upset to the Dravidian duopoly in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

The Congress — which fought the elections in alliance with MK Stalin's DMK — decided on Wednesday to abandon this union and lend ‘conditional’ support to TVK.

TVK emerged as the single largest party, registering victory in 108 seats, but fell short of the majority mark by ten seats in the 234-seat state Assembly. Since the results were announced on 4 May, Vijay has been firming up support to cross the majority mark and form the government.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How many seats does TVK need to form a government in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ The Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 seats, requiring a majority of 118 seats to form a government. TVK has won 108 seats and needs an additional 10 seats to reach the majority mark. 2 Which party has offered support to TVK for government formation? ⌵ The Congress party, with 5 MLAs, has publicly announced its support for TVK to form the Tamil Nadu government. However, other parties like AIADMK have denied support. 3 Why is TVK's government formation delayed? ⌵ TVK's government formation is delayed because the party does not yet have official numbers to prove a majority in the assembly, and the Governor is reportedly not convinced about the current numbers. 4 How many cabinet ministers can Tamil Nadu have? ⌵ Tamil Nadu, with its 234 assembly seats, can have a maximum of 35 cabinet ministers. 5 What is the current strength of TVK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly? ⌵ TVK has won 108 seats. After Vijay steps down from one of the two seats he contested and won, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.

On Wednesday, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan as part of government formation efforts. Sources told news agency ANI said the TVK "does not have official figures as of now" and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far.

Vijay won from Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur seats, and is likely to keep the latter constituency in Chennai. With Vijay to step down from one of the two seats, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has said that it will not support TVK in its bid to form government. Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy on Wednesday said "whatever the situation is, AIADMK will not support TVK."