Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Vijay arrives at Lok Bhavan to meet Guv, will he take oath as CM today?

Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has declined to accept the police convoy vehicles provided to Tamil Nadu chief minister as per protocol until his swearing-in, the party said on Thursday.
On the one hand, a police official confirmed that the CM convoy vehicles provided to Vijay as per protocol were returned and have not been withdrawn, according to news agency PTI. On the other hands, TVK clarified that Vijay had "personally requested that the convoy vehicles be returned".
Efforts to form the government have picked up steam in Tamil Nadu, as TVK delivered a major upset to the Dravidian duopoly — emerging as the single largest party with 108 votes. However, TVK fell short of the majority by ten seats in the 234-member state Assembly. Since then, the party has been trying to firm up support to form the government with the help of smaller parties.
The Congress — which fought the elections in alliance with MK Stalin's DMK — decided on Wednesday to abandon this union and lend ‘conditional’ support to TVK.
On Wednesday, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan as part of government formation efforts. Sources told news agency ANI said the TVK "does not have official figures as of now" and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far.
Vijay won from Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur seats, and is likely to keep the latter constituency in Chennai. With Vijay to step down from one of the two seats, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.
Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has said that it will not support TVK in its bid to form government. Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy on Wednesday said "whatever the situation is, AIADMK will not support TVK."
Senior Advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday said that the Governor should invite the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu to form the government.
Speaking to ANI, Singhvi said constitutional norms, precedents and traditions support inviting the single-largest party to stake a claim to form the government.
"I must say with great regret that the Governor, who is to be the repository of constitutional wisdom, has no alternative but to call the single largest party in Tamil Nadu to form the government. There is no question about it. In fact, in law, in precedent, in tradition, in constitutional culture, in constitutional flavour. It has happened umpteen times in the past," Singhvi said.
He further said that no other political formation had staked a claim to form the government and noted that the seat deficit was marginal.
"Also, no other formation has even staked a claim. The shortage is barely 7-8 seats, plus the Governor will always be stipulating that the floor of the house will prove the majority in 10-12 days. So what is the problem?" Singhvi said.
— Inputs from ANI
Hundreds of TVK supporters, fuelled by the hope of seeing their leader Vijay as chief minister, gathered at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, only to be met with locked gates and a lack of information regarding the scheduled proceedings.
Many supporters, travelling from various parts of Tamil Nadu, near and far, like Arumbakkam and Coimbatore, expressed deep disappointment and confusion upon finding the premises closed and without official communication.
Speaking to news agency PTI , fans and party loyalists described a sense of heartbreak after arriving early to secure a place in line.
— Inputs from PTI
TVK chief Vijay is set to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at 11 AM on Thursday, sources told news agency ANI.
The development comes as Vijay is firming up support to form the government in Tamil Nadu, with his party TVK falling short of 10 seats despite emerging as the single-largest party.
With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the elections, the effective strength of TVK in the Assembly will become 107.
A day earlier, Vijay met the Governor at the Lok Bhavan and staked a claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu after he dissolved the state Legislative Assembly with effect from May 5.
TVK founder Vijay has conveyed a crucial meeting of his party's MLAs-designate in Chennai to discuss government formation, a party source told news agency PTI.
During the meeting, the TVK is likely to elect its legislature party leader, the source said.
Party-wise number of MLAs in Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2026:
The Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 members. Of them:
TVK has 108 MLAs
DMK: 59
AIADMK: 47
Congress: 5
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK): 4
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML): 2
Communist Party of India (CPI): 2
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi VCK: 2
Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M): 2
Bharatiya Janata Party -(BJP): 1
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK): 1
Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMKMNKZ): 1
While the Congress party with 5 MLAs has publicly announced its support for the TVK, it was not immediately clear who else among smaller parties has extended support to Vijay's party.
Zoho Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu proposed that “President's rule with fresh elections may be the best course” for Tamil Nadu.
In a post he wrote on social media platform X on Thursday, Vembu wrote, “The numbers don't seem to add up. Whatever government is cobbled together is likely to be unstable with various pulls and pressures. Tamil Nadu deserves better."
“President's rule with fresh elections may be the best course, this time with a very strict ‘no cash for votes’ enforcement. Then we will see who has the real mandate,” he added.
He contended that if fresh polls were held, Vijay's TVK will come back with a super majority and if the DMK-AIADMK want to stop that, they can fight together.
Vembu also suggested that BJP should fight alone in Tamil Nadu.
“The BJP should fight alone, even if it leads to zero seats, time for a fresh start for the BJP in TN. Let the people decide afresh,” he wrote on X.
TVK chief Vijay has declined to accept the police convoy vehicles provided to Tamil Nadu chief minister as per protocol until his swearing-in, the party said on Thursday.
A police official confirmed to news agency PTI that the CM convoy vehicles provided to him “as per protocol” were returned and have not been withdrawn. The official also said that arrangements were in place for the swearing-in ceremony.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) clarified that its party founder Vijay had "personally requested that the convoy vehicles be returned".
In a statement, the TVK said: "Vijay conveyed that he would accept the official chief minister-level security only after forming the government with a decisive mandate".
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