Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Vijay arrives at Lok Bhavan to meet Guv, will he take oath as CM today?

Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has declined to accept the police convoy vehicles provided to Tamil Nadu chief minister as per protocol until his swearing-in, the party said on Thursday.

On the one hand, a police official confirmed that the CM convoy vehicles provided to Vijay as per protocol were returned and have not been withdrawn, according to news agency PTI. On the other hands, TVK clarified that Vijay had "personally requested that the convoy vehicles be returned".

Efforts to form the government have picked up steam in Tamil Nadu, as TVK delivered a major upset to the Dravidian duopoly — emerging as the single largest party with 108 votes. However, TVK fell short of the majority by ten seats in the 234-member state Assembly. Since then, the party has been trying to firm up support to form the government with the help of smaller parties.

The Congress — which fought the elections in alliance with MK Stalin's DMK — decided on Wednesday to abandon this union and lend ‘conditional’ support to TVK.

On Wednesday, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan as part of government formation efforts. Sources told news agency ANI said the TVK "does not have official figures as of now" and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far.

Vijay won from Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur seats, and is likely to keep the latter constituency in Chennai. With Vijay to step down from one of the two seats, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has said that it will not support TVK in its bid to form government. Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy on Wednesday said "whatever the situation is, AIADMK will not support TVK."