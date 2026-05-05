Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: ‘Not decided,’ says DMK ally on joining Vijay as TVK seeks majority

Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) not only made a remarkable political debut, winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, but also dismantled the dupoly of Dravidian politics in the state.
Vijay won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies, even as incumbent chief minister MK Stalin lost from the Kolathur seat to a TVK candidate by a margin of over 8,700 votes.
Thanks to TVK's victory, Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977.
However, Vijay's TVK fell short of the majority mark by 10 seats even though it emerged as the single-largest party. For him to form the government, Vijay needs to cross the majority mark of 118 seats.
TVK is likely to seek the support of smaller parties that were part of either the DMK or the AIADMK alliance.
Congress (5 seats), PMK (4 seats), Left parties, CPI(M) and VCK are among the parties that could extend support to TVK.
AICC's Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar earlier said that he has given a report to Congress leadership and they will "take a call on Tamil Nadu".
Meanwhile, DMK won 59 seats, and AIADMK won 47. The BJP, unable to make any inroads in the state, won only one seat.
The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.
His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.
On being asked if Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) — an ally of the DMK which secured two votes — will join hands with Vijay, the party chief said, “We have not yet decided. We'll meet MK Stalin and decide.”
TVK has emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu, positioning Vijay as the undisputed leader for the chief ministerial post. Yet, he may still require limited but crucial support from other parties.
TVK is likely to seek the support of smaller parties that were part of either the DMK or the AIADMK alliance, news agency ANI said. Congress (5 seats), PMK (4 seats), and Left parties, including CPI(M) and VCK, are among those likely to extend support to TVK.
However, experts said Vijay does not need to form a majority government. “He can be invited by the Governor to form the government and take a floor test and dare the DMK and AIADMK to vote him out. They wouldn't dare do this for now. My guess is that if a floor test happens, one group of MLAs may absent themselves to allow the confidence vote to pass. So theoretically, he can run a minority government as long as the others won't join each other to vote him out,” says Chennai-based political analyst Sumanth Raman.
While TVK secured 108 seats, it is 10 short of the majority mark in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly.
The opposition AIADMK won 47 seats while its allies the PMK obtained 4 and the BJP and AMMK clinched one seat each respectively.
The DMK's allies - the Congress managed to win 5 seats, the IUML, CPI, CPI (M), and VCK: 2 each and DMDK secured one seat, among a total of 234 Assembly constituencies in the state.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday formally conceded defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections, marking a significant shift in the state's political space as TVK emerged as the single largest party following the poll counting.
In a post on X addressed to the people of Tamil Nadu, Stalin accepted the "verdict" with humility, offering his congratulations to the winners.
"We bow to and accept the verdict of the people. Congratulations to the victors!" the CM stated.