Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: ‘Not decided,’ says DMK ally on joining Vijay as TVK seeks majority

Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) not only made a remarkable political debut, winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, but also dismantled the dupoly of Dravidian politics in the state.

Vijay won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies, even as incumbent chief minister MK Stalin lost from the Kolathur seat to a TVK candidate by a margin of over 8,700 votes.

Thanks to TVK's victory, Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977.

However, Vijay's TVK fell short of the majority mark by 10 seats even though it emerged as the single-largest party. For him to form the government, Vijay needs to cross the majority mark of 118 seats.

TVK is likely to seek the support of smaller parties that were part of either the DMK or the AIADMK alliance.

Congress (5 seats), PMK (4 seats), Left parties, CPI(M) and VCK are among the parties that could extend support to TVK.

AICC's Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar earlier said that he has given a report to Congress leadership and they will "take a call on Tamil Nadu".

Meanwhile, DMK won 59 seats, and AIADMK won 47. The BJP, unable to make any inroads in the state, won only one seat.

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.