Tamil Nadu polls 2026: Actor Vijay's TVK sets up Election Campaign Committee

With preparations gaining momentum for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay announced the constitution of an Election Campaign Committee to coordinate and oversee poll-related activities across the state.

In an official letter issued to party functionaries and cadres on Friday, Vijay said that the newly formed committee will be responsible for managing and supervising election campaign activities at the state, district and constituency levels. He stated that the panel will cover all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and play a key role in strengthening the party's organisational presence ahead of the elections.

According to the letter, the Election Campaign Committee will conduct consultative meetings, campaign meetings and other organisational programmes required for the effective execution of election-related work. Vijay said the committee will ensure coordinated efforts across constituencies and facilitate smooth implementation of campaign strategies in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

The TVK president also appealed to party members and office-bearers to extend their full cooperation to the newly constituted committee.

Also Read | 'Parampara': BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi as Congress trails in Maha polls

Vijay's announcement comes at a time when political parties in Tamil Nadu have begun intensifying organisational exercises and groundwork in anticipation of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is aiming to reclaim power in the state after losing the 2021 Assembly elections. Despite a subdued performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK has renewed its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after severing ties in 2023.

Meanwhile, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is seeking to retain power and enters the electoral contest with confidence following its strong performance in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, senior leaders of the Congress from the state are scheduled to meet the party's top leadership at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi later today at 4 pm. The meeting is expected to focus on election strategy, organisational preparedness and possible seat-sharing arrangements.