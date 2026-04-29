Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll LIVE: When will exit poll results be declared? Silence period to end at 6 pm

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll Results LIVE: The exit poll results for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections 2026 will be declared today, April 29. The voting to both state and the Union Territory was done on April 23 and 9, respectively. Since the silence period imposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) will remain in effect until 6:00 pm today, all exit poll results will start coming in from 6:30 pm. Stay tuned for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates here.

For the exit polls, all media organisations have been notified that the conduct of “exit poll and dissemination of their results is prohibited between 7:00 am on April 9, 2026" – when the first voting happened – and 6.30 pm on April 29, 2026” – when the last voting will be done.

What are exit poll predictions?

Exit poll results are surveys that agencies conduct after people come out of their polling booths. While some agencies make accurate predictions based on voting patterns, others fail to come close to the actual results. Nevertheless, the actual results always differ from the exit poll results. Stay tuned with Livemint for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll Results LIVE.