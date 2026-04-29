Live Updates

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll LIVE: When will exit poll results be declared? Silence period to end at 6 pm

Follow Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll LIVE updates as agencies release seat projections, vote share estimates and alliance-wise trends. Track who is ahead, region-wise swings, key constituency signals in this LIVE blog.

Chanchal
Updated29 Apr 2026, 04:14:18 PM IST
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll LIVE Updates
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll LIVE Updates(PTI)

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll Results LIVE: The exit poll results for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections 2026 will be declared today, April 29. The voting to both state and the Union Territory was done on April 23 and 9, respectively. Since the silence period imposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) will remain in effect until 6:00 pm today, all exit poll results will start coming in from 6:30 pm. Stay tuned for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates here.

For the exit polls, all media organisations have been notified that the conduct of “exit poll and dissemination of their results is prohibited between 7:00 am on April 9, 2026" – when the first voting happened – and 6.30 pm on April 29, 2026” – when the last voting will be done.

What are exit poll predictions?

Exit poll results are surveys that agencies conduct after people come out of their polling booths. While some agencies make accurate predictions based on voting patterns, others fail to come close to the actual results. Nevertheless, the actual results always differ from the exit poll results. Stay tuned with Livemint for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll Results LIVE.

Follow updates here:
29 Apr 2026, 04:14:18 PM IST

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll Results LIVE: Which pollsters are predicting exit poll survey results today?

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll Results LIVE: In Tamil Nadu's high-stakes Assembly elections, multiple pollsters will declare the voting patters among the supporters of the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK, actor Vijay’s TVK and Seeman-led NTK.

29 Apr 2026, 04:06:49 PM IST

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll Results LIVE: When will exit poll results be declared?

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll Results LIVE: The exit poll results will be declared today, April 29, after the last phase voting ends in West Bengal at 6 pm. The silence period of the election ends at 6 pm today. After the buffer period of 30 minutes, the agencies will begin declaring the exit poll survey results. In this blog, we will be publishing Tamil Nadu and Puducherry election 2026 exit poll results. Track Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll Results LIVE here.

About the Author

Chanchal

Chanchal is an Assistant Editor at LiveMint, where she handles the desk as a shifthead, works on political reporting, general news coverage, offering key political developments from India and around the world. With over 11 years of experience in digital journalism, Chanchal brings a strong editorial perspective shaped by years of writing on political developments across the world, and newsroom leadership. At LiveMint, she focuses on delivering accurate, insightful stories with clarity and context. <br><br> Based in Delhi, Chanchal has worked with leading media organizations before she joined Mint. those include India Today where she worked as a shift head until 2022. She has also spent years at India.com, education vertical of India Today and a well-reputed publishing house earlier in her career as a trainee reporter. Her work and contribution to journalism have been recognized with the Digistar Award twice at HT. <br><br> Outside the newsroom, she enjoys Netflix, painting, reading, sketching and crocheting. She can be reached at her official email address, chanchal@htdigital.in for any news leads. She is particularly interested in all stories linked to elections, public policy, and governance reforms, and strives to break down complex political issues into understandable narratives for readers across digital platforms, ensuring depth, balance, and factual integrity. Outside of work, she scrolls through Instagram, LinkedIn, Reddit and also X.

Catch all the live action on Assembly Election Results 2025, exclusive coverage from the streets of Bihar, minute- by-minute trend and tally analysis, and Latest News Updates on Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav.

HomeElectionsTamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll LIVE: When will exit poll results be declared? Silence period to end at 6 pm
More
HomeElectionsTamil Nadu, Puducherry Exit Poll LIVE: When will exit poll results be declared? Silence period to end at 6 pm

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.