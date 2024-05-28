Tejashwi Yadav's new Lok Sabha poll push: Rhymes, Bollywood songs and poetry — Top 6 moments
“Tan tana tan tan tan tara, BJP ho gyi nau do gyrah” – This is one of Tejashwi Yadav's creative takes on the ruling BJP during Lok Sabha campaign this year. He also tried to give Subhas Chandra Bose's famous slogan and a few Bollywood songs a political touch.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav finds simple one-liners insufficient to effectively critique and attack the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.