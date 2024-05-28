“Tan tana tan tan tan tara, BJP ho gyi nau do gyrah” – This is one of Tejashwi Yadav's creative takes on the ruling BJP during Lok Sabha campaign this year. He also tried to give Subhas Chandra Bose's famous slogan and a few Bollywood songs a political touch.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav finds simple one-liners insufficient to effectively critique and attack the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From quirky and witty slogans and couplets to infusing political twists into Bollywood numbers, and even modifying slogans coined by freedom fighters, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has embarked on a relentless campaign to disseminate awareness about his promises, ideology, and perspectives on the BJP and its allies in creative ways.

Here's a look at the top five moments when Tejashwi Yadav used unique slogans, songs, and phrases to attack the ruling parties at the Centre and in Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. In one such moment, Tejashwi Yadav used a "𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫" to run "old" audio clips from PM Modi's speeches, reportedly from rallies when the BJP was in the Opposition. In the clips, PM Modi could be heard speaking about inflation.

Yadav shared a video of him playing the audio clips at the rally. Along with the video, he tweeted, "The promises made by the Prime Minister in the last 10 years are now being heard and recited by the public. So many lies have been told that I am no longer able to contain them." A few on social media dubbed it a message "from CM Modi to PM Modi."

2. On March 31, Tejashwi Yadav took a poetic jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He sang: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Tum to, dhokebaz ho, wada karke, bhul jaate ho

Roz Roz Modiji tum aisa karoge,

Janta ruth gye to fir hatah maloge {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tum to, dhokebaz ho, wada karke, bhaag jaate ho"

This was Yadav's version of the famous 'Saajan Chale Sasural' song.

3. Giving another Bollywood song a political twist, he said, "tan tana tan tan tan tara, BJP ho gyi nau do gyrah." He meant the BJP would run away soon. He also added, “4th June, BJP going soon". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. During a recent rally on May 22, Yadav endeavoured to rhythmically critique PM Modi and the BJP while advocating for the promises outlined in the Lok Sabha manifestoes of the INDIA bloc parties.

BJP ho gyi safa-chat, safa-chat, safa-chat, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahilaon ko ₹1 lakh milega khata-khat, khata-khat, khata-khat,

1 crore naukriyaam milegi fata-fat, fata-fat, fata-fat,

INDIA alliance ko vote mil raha hai thaka-thak, thaka-thak, thaka-thak." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The atmosphere is absolutely tinkling tinkling tinkling BJP is wiped clean, clean, clean; women will get 𝟏 lakh ₹ to knock knock knock, 𝟏 crore jobs will be available quick quick quick quick; Voting on the India alliance is going on thump thump".

5. Taking cue from Subhas Chandra Bose's 'Tum mujhe khoon do, mai tumhe azaadi doonga", Tejashwi posted on X on May 23, "Tum mujhe vote do, mai tumhe maukri doonga" (Give me vote and I will give you jobs in return).

6. Besides these, he also shared his 'shero-sharayi" mood when he said: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Mai hun unka vo hai mere, baat hai thor thikaane ki, Mujhe kya zakhm hoga, janta jab mere sath rahe"

This translates to: "I am theirs, and they are mine; it is a matter of finality! What pain will I suffer, when the public is with me!!

Tejashwi Yadav is spearheading the INDIA bloc's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign in Bihar despite facing health challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar underwent polling across six phases, with the seventh and final phase scheduled for June 1. The results for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are set to be declared on June 4.

