Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Can he defend family bastion of Raghopur and secure a hat-trick?

Bihar Election Result 2025: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, is contesting the Bihar Election 2025 from Raghopur Assembly constituency. Raghopur went to voting in phase 1 of the Bihar Election 2025 and the results to declare the winner on the seat will be declared today, November 14. The seat had recorded a turnout of 64.01 oer cent. The Bihar Election Result 2025 will be declared today, November 14, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) proceeds with the vote counting process. The counting of the votes shall start from sharp 9 am. Stay tuned for Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates only at Mint.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in direct contest against the RJD at Raghopur, has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav. From Jan Suraaj, Chanchal Singh is contesting against Tejashwi Yadav and Satish Kumar Yadav.
In the past, Raghopur constituency has been a stronghold of the Yadav family. The seat has elected his parents – Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi – both former chief ministers of Bihar. Mint is providing minute-by-minute updates as the EC continues vote counting. Stay tuned for live coverage of Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Election 2025 results.
The Election Commission will start counting of the votes at 8 am across all centres. There are 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar and the counting of votes will be done on all. Stay tuned for all live updates.
Raghopur has long been a stronghold of the Yadav family, serving as a political launchpad for three family members. Lalu Prasad Yadav won the seat twice, establishing his influence. His wife, Rabri Devi, has claimed Raghopur seat three times, serving as the chief minister during her tenures. Rabri Devi faced defeat here once, in 2010, losing to Satish Kumar of the JDU.
Their son, Tejashwi Yadav, has also claimed the seat twice in 2015 and 2020, and served as Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition. Raghopur has remained closely associated with the Yadavs, underscoring its status as a bastion of the family’s political power in Bihar.
in Bihar Election 2025, Tejashwi Yadav is contesting against Satish Kumar Yadav of the BJP and Chanchal Singh of the Jan Suraaj.
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav