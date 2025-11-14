Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Can he defend family bastion of Raghopur and secure a hat-trick?

Bihar Election Result 2025: Raghopur went to voting in phase 1 of the Bihar Election 2025 and the results to declare the winner on the seat will be declared today, November 14. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, is contesting the Bihar Election 2025 from Raghopur Assembly constituency. Stay tuned for Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates only at Mint.

The seat had recorded a turnout of 64.01 per cent. The Bihar Election Result 2025 will be declared today, November 14, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) proceeds with the vote counting process. The counting of the votes shall start from sharp 9 am.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in direct contest against the RJD at Raghopur, has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav. From Jan Suraaj, Chanchal Singh is contesting against Tejashwi Yadav and Satish Kumar Yadav.

In the past, Raghopur constituency has been a stronghold of the Yadav family. The seat has elected his parents – Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi – both former chief ministers of Bihar. Mint is providing minute-by-minute updates as the EC continues vote counting. Stay tuned for live coverage of Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Election 2025 results.