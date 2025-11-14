Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Can he defend family bastion of Raghopur and secure a hat-trick?

Bihar Election Result 2025: Raghopur went to voting in phase 1 of the Bihar Election 2025 and the results to declare the winner on the seat will be declared today, November 14. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, is contesting the Bihar Election 2025 from Raghopur Assembly constituency. Stay tuned for Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates only at Mint.
The seat had recorded a turnout of 64.01 per cent. The Bihar Election Result 2025 will be declared today, November 14, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) proceeds with the vote counting process. The counting of the votes shall start from sharp 9 am.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in direct contest against the RJD at Raghopur, has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav. From Jan Suraaj, Chanchal Singh is contesting against Tejashwi Yadav and Satish Kumar Yadav.
In the past, Raghopur constituency has been a stronghold of the Yadav family. The seat has elected his parents – Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi – both former chief ministers of Bihar.
An eerie silence hangs outside the Rashtriya Janata Dsl (RJD) office ahead of the the Election Commission’s vote counting which will begin at 8 am. With anticipation building, party workers wait quietly. For many, it’s also a moment for prayers before the incoming verdict that decides the fate of political parties for the next five years.
Mahagathbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav has given a warning to the Election Commission ahead of the vote counting, saying if anyone tries to take any orders from any party, “the public will take care of it.”
Exuding confidence of a clear majority in the Bihar Election 2025, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Our workers are at all the counting stations and are alert. If the Administration repeats their 2020 mistake again, or anyone crosses their limit, does something unconstitutional and unfair, and if any official acts on anyone's orders, then the public will take care of it.”
Ahead of the Bihar election result 2025, the Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav had called on the meeting of its alliance partners at his official residence.
The meeting was attended by key allies, including Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) National President Mukesh Sahni, CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and other senior leaders. According to the reports, the discussion was held on guidelines related to vote counting and the preparation for the counting process.
The Election Commission will start counting of the votes at 8 am across all centres. There are 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar and the counting of votes will be done on all. Stay tuned for all live updates.
Raghopur has long been a stronghold of the Yadav family, serving as a political launchpad for three family members. Lalu Prasad Yadav won the seat twice, establishing his influence. His wife, Rabri Devi, has claimed Raghopur seat three times, serving as the chief minister during her tenures. Rabri Devi faced defeat here once, in 2010, losing to Satish Kumar of the JDU.
Their son, Tejashwi Yadav, has also claimed the seat twice in 2015 and 2020, and served as Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition. Raghopur has remained closely associated with the Yadavs, underscoring its status as a bastion of the family’s political power in Bihar.
in Bihar Election 2025, Tejashwi Yadav is contesting against Satish Kumar Yadav of the BJP and Chanchal Singh of the Jan Suraaj.