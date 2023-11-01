comScore
Telangana Assembly election: Former MP G Vivek resigns from BJP, joins Congress

 Livemint

Former MP G Vivek has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined Congress ahead of the Telangana Assembly election

G Vivek has joined the Congress ahead of the Telangana Assembly election 2023Premium
G Vivek has joined the Congress ahead of the Telangana Assembly election 2023

Former MP G Vivek Venkatswamy on Wednesday resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress ahead of the Telangana Assembly election 2023. G Vivek Venkatswamy joined the Congress in the presence of AICC former president Rahul Gandhi.

In his resignation letter to Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, G Vivek said, “With a heavy heart, I tender my resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Thank you for your support during my tenure."

TPCC President Revanth Reddy told reporters that he wholeheartedly welcomed G Vivek to join the Congress party and he accepted it.

G Vivek's exit from the party comes less than a week after another senior leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress.

Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy had unsuccessfully contested on the BJP ticket in the by-poll for the Munugode Assembly constituency in 2022.

Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 12:54 PM IST
