Telangana Assembly election: I-T searches at Congress leader Laxma Reddy’s residence
The Income Tax (I-T) Department officials on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of Congress leader K Laxma Reddy in Hyderabad, sources were quoted as saying by PTI. Laxma Reddy has been fielded by the Congress in the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency. Telangana Assembly election are scheduled for November 30.