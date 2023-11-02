The Income Tax (I-T) Department officials on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of Congress leader K Laxma Reddy in Hyderabad, sources were quoted as saying by PTI. Laxma Reddy has been fielded by the Congress in the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency. Telangana Assembly election are scheduled for November 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the reports, the searches are being conducted at Laxma Reddy's residence by the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission (EC).

Reacting to the search operations, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Gouri Satish accused the Telangana ruling party, BRS, and the BJP-led Central government for the Income Tax (I-T) and Election Commission (EC) searches on the Congress candidate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both BRS and BJP are working together and they are trying to demoralise Congress candidates by such acts, he alleged.

"BRS and the BJP are only one party. Both are planning on how to control Congress. People have decided to support the Congress party in the November 30 assembly elections in Telangana and they (BRS and BJP) are unable to digest the public acceptance and hence resorting to such things," Gouri Satish alleged.

"On behalf of Congress we are warning the BRS and BJP leaders not to do such things," Satish said, adding, "The people of Telangana should be aware that BRS and BJP are “two sides of the same coin." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The officials are also conducting raids on the premises of Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy since morning in the city.

(With agency inputs)

