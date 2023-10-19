Rahul Gandhi promises ‘X-ray’ caste census in Telangana if Congress wins polls
Telangana Assembly Polls: Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi and KCR of not speaking on the issue of caste census Congress will implement six guarantees in Telangana, says Rahul Gandhi
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning in Telangana for the upcoming assembly polls to be held on 30 November. During an election rally Gandhi promised conducting a caste census if Congress is voted to power.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message