A video of Telangana Congress leader Jeevan Reddy went viral on Saturday. Reports claim that Reddy "slapped" a farmer woman while campaigning in a village in the Armur Assembly segment of Telangana's Nizamabad. The woman was reportedly a labourer under rural employment guarantee scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an NDTV report, Reddy allegedly slapped the woman when she told him that she would vote for the 'flower' symbol in the May 13 election. The incident was caught on camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The woman reportedly told the Congress leader that she had voted for the Congress in the recent Telangana Assembly elections, but she is not getting a pension.

Reacting to the viral video, Reddy said, "No yaar...It was lovely, it was lovely, it was lovely...". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the woman who was seen in the video said, "I neither have a house nor do I get a pension. I told him (Jeevan Reddy) to please show mercy on me. Then he assured me by saying, 'Dorasani (queen), you would get it'. By showing that I was slapped, isn't this defaming me?".

Jeevan Reddy is a Congress candidate from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. He has been pitted against sitting MP D Arvind of the BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place in a single phase of the Lok Sabha Elections. Polling will be held on May 13 in the fourth phase in Telangana.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, Collector and Returning Officer of the Mahabubnagar Parliament Constituency, Ravi Gugulothu, was quoted by ANI as saying that the voting window has been extended by an hour. "The polling hours have been extended from 7 am to 6 pm," announced the Collector.

The Lok Sabha Elections in India are taking place in seven phases. The first phase happened on April 19, while the second phase of voting took place on April 26. The third phase is yet to be held on May 7. The results will be announced on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

