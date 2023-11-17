Telangana Election 2023: Congress announces 6 guarantees — Free bus travel for women, 200 units free electricity
Telangana Election 2023: The Congress released its poll manifesto for Telangana Assembly Election, promising six guarantees including financial support for women, farmers, and senior citizens. Check details here
The Congress released its poll manifesto for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 on Friday, promising six guarantees which will "help realise the dream of Bangaru Telangana", party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X. These six guarantees were categorised as "Mahalakshmi", "Rythu Bharosa", "Gruha Jyothi", "Indiramma Indlu", "Yuva Vikasam" and "Cheyutha". What's in store for farmers, women and the youth under these guarantees? Check out below:
The elections for the 119 assembly seats in Telangana will be held on November 30. The election results will be declared on December 3.
