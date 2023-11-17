The Congress released its poll manifesto for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 on Friday, promising six guarantees which will "help realise the dream of Bangaru Telangana", party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X. These six guarantees were categorised as "Mahalakshmi", "Rythu Bharosa", "Gruha Jyothi", "Indiramma Indlu", "Yuva Vikasam" and "Cheyutha". What's in store for farmers, women and the youth under these guarantees? Check out below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1.Mahalakshmi: Under this scheme, women of Telangana will receive:

> ₹2,500 every month

> Gas cylinders for ₹500

> Free travel in RTC buses

2. Rythu Bharosa: This scheme is for the farmers of Telangana. Under this scheme, farmers will be provided:

> ₹15,000 per acre for farmers, tenant farmers every year

> ₹12,000 per year for agriculture labour

> Bonus of ₹500 per year for paddy crop

3. Gruha Jyothi: > Under the scheme, Congress promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household

4. Indiramma Indlu: Under this scheme, the Congress promises

> 250 sq yards plot for all Telangana movement fighters

> House site and ₹5 lakh for people not having their own house

5. Yuha Vikasam: This scheme is for the youth of the state. It includes:

> Vidya Bharosa card worth ₹5 lakh for students

> Setting up Telangana International Schools in every mandal

Cheyutha

> ₹4,000 monthly pension for senior citizens

> ₹10 lakh under the Rajiv Arogyasri insurance

Announcing the Congress's poll promises in the Telangana Election, Kharge said the Congress "is determined to provide social justice, economic empowerment and unbridled progress to the people of Telangana".

