'Rahul Gandhi, you're ‘chor team’ of India, Revanth Reddy is BJP agent in Congress': KT Rama Rao
KT Rama Rao also alleged that Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy was a BJP agent in Congress and will switch to the saffron party with his supporters
Telangana Minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for calling the ruling BRS the "B-Team" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the Congress is the “C team" which stands for “chor team" of India. KT Rama Rao also alleged that Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy was a BJP agent in Congress and will switch to the saffron party with his supporters.