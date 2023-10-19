Telangana Minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for calling the ruling BRS the "B-Team" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the Congress is the “C team" which stands for “chor team" of India. KT Rama Rao also alleged that Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy was a BJP agent in Congress and will switch to the saffron party with his supporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing a gathering at Telangana Bhavan, KT Rama Rao said, “One more weird thing is, yesterday Rahul Gandhi said we are B team of BJP. We are not BJP's B team, you are only C Team of the country. C team means “chor team". You have done A to Z scams."

“A means Adarsh scam, B means Bofors scam, C mean Commonwealth scam and if we continue to say, it will go on till Z. Congress has looted from the sky to underground, they have not left out anything starting from Agusta Helicopter in the skies to the coal in the underground. Your central ministers have gone to jail. Finally, there is an ED investigation which is happening even on Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case. They come and say B team and C team, but... we are not B team, you are only C team, the chor team," KT Rama Rao said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of Revanth Reddy, KT Rama Rao alleged the Congress leader will take all the party candidates who win in the Telangana election and join the BJP. He also said that Revanth Reddy was a BJP agent.

“If tomorrow 10 or 12 candidates from the Congress party win, Revanth Reddy will take them and join the BJP. Rahul Gandhi, you do not know about Revanth Reddy. He is a covert placed by the BJP in your party. He is BJP's agent in Congress... You [Rahul Gandhi] might not have knowledge about this thing, but those who are next to you, know about it... He will swallow the entire party tomorrow and later he will be sold to the BJP," he said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!