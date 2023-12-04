Telangana election result recap: Congress ends 10-year rule of BRS; secures 64 seats. | 10 points to know
Telangana election result recap: The Congress wins 64 seats in the Telangana assembly polls, ending the 10-year rule of the BRS party. Factors such as anti-incumbency, removal of BJP Telangana chief, and promises in the Congress manifesto contribute to the party's victory in the assembly polls.
The Congress Party strikes a historical win in the Telangana assembly polls by winning 64 seats, bringing an end to the nearly 10-year-old rule of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party. The Congress garnered 64 seats while BRS won 39 seats. BJP managed to win 8 seats, AIMIM won 7 seats and one seat was won by CPI. The newly-elected Telangana Congress MLAs will be meeting today and are likely to elect their Legislature Party Leader. The meeting will be held in the presence of senior leaders and AICC observers.