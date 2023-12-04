The Congress Party strikes a historical win in the Telangana assembly polls by winning 64 seats, bringing an end to the nearly 10-year-old rule of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party. The Congress garnered 64 seats while BRS won 39 seats. BJP managed to win 8 seats, AIMIM won 7 seats and one seat was won by CPI. The newly-elected Telangana Congress MLAs will be meeting today and are likely to elect their Legislature Party Leader. The meeting will be held in the presence of senior leaders and AICC observers.

Here's a quick recap on Telangana Assembly poll results 2023:

1. The poll results came as a major disappointment for the BRS as CM KCR was eyeing a third term in the state. KCR-led BRS has been ruling the state since 2014 when Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

2. Telangana Congress party chief Revanth Reddy who won from Kodangal constituency with a margin of over 32,000 votes defeating his nearest BRS rival Patnam Narender Reddy addressed a press conference and said that the national party's responsibility has increased. "On December 3, 4 crore Telangana people have given a verdict. Now democracy has been strengthened," Reddy said.

3. Three BJP Lok Sabha members from Telangana who contested the assembly elections lost the polls while three Congress Lok Sabha members and a BRS MP, who fought the state election, emerged victorious. BJP national general secretary and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar lost from Karimnagar, BJP's Nizamabad MP D Arvind was defeated in Koratla, and BJP Lok Sabha member from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao lost Boath constituency.

4. State Congress president A Revanth Reddy, who is a Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri, won from Kodangal, he had also contested from the Kamareddy seat but lost. Congress Lok Sabha members Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy won from Nalgonda and Huzurnagar, respectively. BRS Lok Sabha member from Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won from the Dubbak assembly segment.

5. BJP candidate Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy became the giant killer of the Telangana Legislative Assembly election, as he defeated outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and PCC president A Revanth Reddy from the Kamareddy constituency. Venkata Ramana Reddy defeated KCR, his nearest rival, by a margin of 6,741 votes. Despite his high-profile opponents, Venkata Ramana Reddy kept up the fight. KCR himself addressed a rally at Kamareddy and his son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao had also campaigned for his father. However, Venkata Ramana Reddy's candidature got a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally at Kamareddy.

6. BRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao won from the Gajwel Assembly constituency and defeated his nearest BJP rival Eatala Rajender by a margin of 45,031 votes. Rao, however, lost from Kamareddy, the second constituency he contested to the BJP.

7. Many factors are being considered as the reason for the fall of the BRS party in the state. The anti-incumbency at the constituency level against BRS MLAs, the removal of Bandi Sanjay as the BJP Telangana unit chief, and common perception among the masses that the ruling BRS and AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi are secretly colluding with BJP are among some factors that contributed to the upturn of Congress in the state.

8. Moreover, the Congress Telangana manifesto provided some guarantees which proved to be a game changer. The party in its manifesto promised cash transfers, pension schemes, free electricity, cooking gas cylinders and land to a wide base of voters with a guarantee.

9. The Telangana Congress also promised that it would increase the budget up to ₹4,000 crore annually towards minority welfare, besides conducting the caste census within six months after coming to power. The "Minority Declaration" said that the party will ensure fair reservation for all backward classes including, minorities in jobs, education and government schemes.

9. Under the Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem Scheme, the party said it would provide financial assistance of ₹five lakh to Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and other minority youths upon completing M.Phil and PhD programmes. Speaking of the CM face, as the Congress has sweeped a triumphant win in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 one key state party leader has taken centre stage : A Revanth Reddy. He is a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha from Congress and represents the Malkajgiri Constituency.

