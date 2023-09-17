‘Gas cylinder at ₹500’: Congress' Sonia Gandhi announces '6 guarantees' in poll-bound Telangana1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi announced six guarantees, including financial assistance for women and gas cylinders at ₹500, in poll bound Telangana on Sunday
Congress' former chief Sonia Gandhi announced six guarantees in poll-bound Telangana during an elections rally near Hyderabad. “It is my dream to see Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of society" Sonia Gandhi said at the election rally.
Stressing on unity and organizational discipline, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked party leaders to set aside personal differences and take on adversaries with their full might in the coming state and Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing the extended CWC meeting on the second day of deliberations, the Congress chief said the party's goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work diligently to form an alternative government in the country.
In a scathing attack on the Modi government, Kharge accused it of playing politics and distracting people from basic issues. He said the party leaders should stay away from such distractions and remain focussed on real issues.
Noting that 2024 also marks the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's election as the Congress president, Kharge said the most fitting tribute to the Mahatma would be to oust the BJP from power in 2024.
"From Telangana, we will go with renewed strength and a clear message. We leave Hyderabad today with a firm commitment: to win not only in Telangana but in all the upcoming elections, relieving people from miseries of the BJP's misrule," he said.