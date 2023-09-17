Sonia Gandhi announced six guarantees, including financial assistance for women and gas cylinders at ₹500, in poll bound Telangana on Sunday

Congress' former chief Sonia Gandhi announced six guarantees in poll-bound Telangana during an elections rally near Hyderabad. "It is my dream to see Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of society" Sonia Gandhi said at the election rally.

Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appealed to people to support the Congress.

Addressing a rally in Tukkuguda near Hyderabad, Gandhi said that "we are announcing six guarantees and we are committed to fulfil each one of them".

“I along with my colleagues had opportunity to be part of birth of this great state Telangana" Sonia Gandhi added.

₹2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme, gas cylinders at ₹500, and free travel for women in TSRC buses across the state, to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana we are announcing 6 guarantees and we are committed to fulfill each one of them", she said explaining some of the guarantees.

Stressing on unity and organizational discipline, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked party leaders to set aside personal differences and take on adversaries with their full might in the coming state and Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the extended CWC meeting on the second day of deliberations, the Congress chief said the party's goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work diligently to form an alternative government in the country.

In a scathing attack on the Modi government, Kharge accused it of playing politics and distracting people from basic issues. He said the party leaders should stay away from such distractions and remain focussed on real issues.

Noting that 2024 also marks the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's election as the Congress president, Kharge said the most fitting tribute to the Mahatma would be to oust the BJP from power in 2024.