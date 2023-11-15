Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Telangana elections 2023: Roadside dosas to working in field, politicians go all out to woo voters

Telangana elections 2023: Roadside dosas to working in field, politicians go all out to woo voters

Livemint

Top political leaders, ranging from former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, have been seen attempting to directly connect with the voters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tries his hand in making dosa during his visit to Kondagattu town, in Jagtial on October 20 (ANI Photo)

With barely a fortnight remaining for the high-stake Assembly elections in Telangana, politicians have hit the campaign trail to connect with the voters.

Top political leaders, ranging from former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, have been seen directly connecting with the voters.

Politicians have been seen making roadside dosas, having idli with locals at eateries and a prominent leader of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was also seen using a pair of scissors at a hair cutting salon.

Also Read: Owaisi accuses Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy of 'dog whistle politics

Rahul Gandhi during his campaign- 'Vijayabheri'- in Telangana last month stopped at a food stall and tried his hand at preparing a dosa. He also interacted with the shop owner.

Asaduddin Owaisi, who usually undertakes a 'Pada Yatra' in constituencies where AIMIM candidates are contesting, sat at an eatery along with followers and tasted Idli and Dosa and also shared them with others.

Telangana Minister and BRS candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar while campaigning tried his skills at haircutting in Khammam where he is contesting.

Telangana Poll: PM Modi consoles Madiga leader as he bursts into tears on stage: ‘My brother Krishna...’

Making tea at food stalls, feeding children and embracing the elderly are some of the most commonly sighted scenes during poll campaigns.

Another BRS minister Malla Reddy, a contestant from Medchal segment, was seen dancing to the tunes of "Teenmar," a typical Telangana beat, news agency PTI reported.

BRS' Mahabubnagar candidate and Minister Srinivas Goud during a rally noticed some women folk working in an agricultural field. He immediately stopped his convoy at the groundnut field and harvested the crop using a scythe.

Also Read: Friends and foes in Telangana election 2023: Which political parties support BJP, Congress and BRS

"Avva (grandmother), please vote for the Car symbol (BRS)," Goud requested, handing out his party’s pamphlet.

At some places spouses or children of the contesting candidates also embark on the campaign, requesting voters for their blessings.

The 119 seats of Telangana would be contested in a single-phase election on November 30. The Election Commission of India has scheduled the counting of votes on December 3. The state is primarily witnessing a triangular battle between the ruling BRS, the prime opposition Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(With PTI inputs)

Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 04:02 PM IST
