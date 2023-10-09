Telangana Assembly Polls 2023 : The Elections Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the dates for the assembly polls to be held in Telangana . According to official statement, Assembly polls in Telangana will be held on 30 November, and the results will be declared on 3 December.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday made a surprise announcement and said that he would be contesting from two seats for the upcoming polls.

Chief Minister KCR has decided to additionally take up Kamareddy constituency in the upcoming assembly election. The Telangana CM represents, or contests from Gajwel assembly constituency in Siddipet district.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

KCR, had won from Gajwel in 2018 and also in 2014. He had defeated Vanteru Pratap Reddy of Congress in the 2018 election with a margin of over 50,000 votes. Reddy was KCR's rival in 2014 as well and lost by about 20,000 votes.

KCR had announced BRS candidates for 115 out of the total 119 assembly seats on August 21, said he had decided to contest from two segments as there were requests from leaders of several districts.

The total number of electors in Gajwel is 2,65,708, including 1,33,855 female voters.

Located about 55 km away from Hyderabad, Gajwel has witnessed impressive growth in infrastructure and has benefited from the welfare measures implemented by the BRS regime.

The other constituency that KCR would be contesting from, Kamareddy near Nizamabad, would also be under the spotlight in the 2023 assembly polls.

Kamareddy is currently represented by Gampa Govardhan (BRS), a five time legislator since 1994. Govardhan had defeated Mohd Ali Shabbir, a senior Congress leader who had served as a minister and leader of opposition in the legislative council, in the 2018 polls.

The total number of electors in Kamareddy is 2,45,982. It has 1,18,718 male and 1,27,080 female voters.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!