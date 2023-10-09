Telangana polls: CM KCR to contest from Gajwel, Kamareddy for November assembly elections
Chief Minister KCR has decided to additionally take up Kamareddy constituency in the upcoming assembly election. The Telangana CM represents, or contests from Gajwel assembly constituency in Siddipet district.
Telangana Assembly Polls 2023: The Elections Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the dates for the assembly polls to be held in Telangana. According to official statement, Assembly polls in Telangana will be held on 30 November, and the results will be declared on 3 December.