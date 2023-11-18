Telangana polls: BJP will abolish religion-based reservation, increase ST, OBC quota..., says Amit Shah
In Telangana, backward members of the minority Muslim community are currently eligible for four percent reservation in education and government jobs.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Telangana on November 18, said the party would abolish religion-based reservation and increase the quota of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) if elected to power.