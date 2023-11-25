Rahul Gandhi says ‘most money-making ministries in control of KCR’, latter terms Congress leader ‘jobless’
Rahul Gandhi accuses KCR and his family in BRS of corruption, claiming they control money-making ministries. KTR questions Gandhi's professional career, saying he has never appeared for entrance exams. While PM Modi promises a CM from the Backward Class community.
As the Telangana Assembly Election draws near, the barbs and jibes between Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) intensify. The state of Telangana is set to witness a three-pronged war between the three parties in the Assembly Elections scheduled to be held on 30 November.