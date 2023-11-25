As the Telangana Assembly Election draws near, the barbs and jibes between Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) intensify. The state of Telangana is set to witness a three-pronged war between the three parties in the Assembly Elections scheduled to be held on 30 November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ruling BRS, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

On Saturday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Telangana's Nizamabad district took aim at K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and said that KCR and all his family members in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi are corrupt, and most money-making ministries are in the hands of KCR's family.

"The most money-making ministries are in the hands of KCR's family. Most of the money is made on land, liquor and sand, and all of them are under the control of KCR and his family members," said Rahul Gandhi.

"If you (KCR) were not corrupt, then these three ministries would not have been in the hands of your family. Your MLAs take a cut of ₹3 lakh under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. You are diverting money from the SC/ST sub-plan," he added.

Meanwhile, BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Saturday raised questions on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's professional career, claiming the latter never appeared for any 'entrance exams'. The minister said Gandhi had been "jobless as he lost his job in 2014".

KTR was referring to the BJP wresting power from the Congress after a landslide victory in the 2014 general elections.

KTR said that he himself had written several entrance exams and worked for several companies before joining politics. However, "Rahul Gandhi is jobless today because he lost his job in 2014".

"He and his party both lost their jobs in 2014. That's why today he remembered unemployment... I want to ask if Rahul Gandhi has ever written a single entrance exam? Has he even worked in a job for a single day in the private sector or some other place," he said.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is a wave of change in Telangana with the people fed up with the rule of the BRS government and the wind is in favour of the BJP.

Addressing a rally here, the Prime Minister attacked the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress and said they did not work for the Backward Sections or Dalits.

"They are cheaters and make only fake promises. Modi's guarantee means a guarantee of fulfilling the guarantees. Today, the people from the Backward Class are enthusiastic because the BJP has promised to make a Chief Minister from the Backward Class community in Telangana," he said.

